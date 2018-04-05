VOTE: Which six songs do you think should represent the Irish in the first EU songbook?

From April 5th to May 5th all Irish people are invited to identify the six Irish songs to represent them in the first songbook for the European Union, The EU Songbook.

56 Irish songs have been nominated in six song categories by students and teachers from Irish music academies and choir singers around Ireland.

Among the many famous tunes - 35 in English, 21 in Gaelic - voters can find titles such as Danny Boy, Siúil A Rún, Boolavogue and Molly Malone.

The six-song categories – decided among 17 music academies from 14 member states – are: Love songs, Nature & Seasons, Freedom & Peace, Folk songs, Songs of faith and Children songs.

Which six songs do you think represents Ireland the best?

Pick one from each category and vote here.

Overwhelmed?

Don’t worry, here are a few to refresh your memory.

Love Songs

DANNY BOY – (Lyrics: Frederic Weatherly to the Londonderry Air)

SHE MOVED THROUGH THE FAIR – (Folk song)

A STÓR MO CHROÍ – (Brian O Higgins)

FALLING SLOWLY – (Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová)

GRACE – (Sean and Frank O'Meara)

MO GHILE MHEAR – (Seán Clárach Mac Domhnaill)

MY LAGAN LOVE – (Lyrics: Joseph Campbell to a traditional air)

SEOTHÍN SEO – (Folk song)

SHE IS FAR FROM THE LAND – (Thomas Moore)

NATURE & SEASONS

SAMHRADH SAMHRADH – (Folk song)

SONG FOR IRELAND- Phil and June Colclough

CLIFFS OF DOONEEN – (Jack McAuliffe)

DESIRE IN SPRING – (Lyrics: Francis Ledwidge, Music: Ivor Gurney)

ONLY OUR RIVERS RUN FREE – (Mickey MacConnell)

THE CURRAGH OF KILDARE – (Folk song)

THE MOUNTAINS OF MOURNE - (lyrics: Percy French to air of Carrigdonn)

WILL YOU GO LASSIE GO – (Folk song)

THE LAST ROSE OF SUMMER – (Thomas Moore)

EU Songbook editor for Ireland, Maria Judge, Head of Musicianship and Academic Studies at CIT Cork School of Music, comments on nature and variety of the Irish songs nominated: “Ireland has a long and proud history of songs and singing. Our rich heritage is reflected in the variety of style and function of the songs nominated.

“Many from the oral tradition are still popular today and have been nominated, alongside more recent additions to our song repertoire. This list offers the opportunity to the Irish public to vote for those songs, in each category, felt to be most representative of our national character”.