Videos of people dancing in cow sheds has taken the internet by storm
It’s the internet’s new trend and maybe our all-time favourite, the #DairyDanceOff.
Milk prices in the United States are on the decline and processors dropping milk contracts hasn't given dairy farmers much to be happy about so Katie Dotterer-Pyle and Jessica Peters they decided to "Shake It Off".
The trend has taken the world by storm and proving that the agricultural community have moooooo-veees.
Our favourite has to be these little ladies from New York who took time out from working on the family farm to throw some shapes.
Here are some more guaranteed who's milkshake will bring all the boys to the yard.
Stress relief Farmer Johnson style! 😂😂 Watch the video to accept our #DairyDanceOff challenge then share it! Help us show the world that even though we're going through a rough patch, you can't keep a good farmer down. 😉 Know your farmers and show them some love!! #DairyDanceOff #brookhilldairy #farmerjohnson #whitegold #dairypride #farmlife
So here it is ladies and gentlemen. My #dairydanceoff challenge and it was worth the wait. Dairy farming is a huge challenge right now and every now and then we have to just stop and live in the moment. I can't imagine doing anything else every day and so to relieve some stress we just have to stop and bust a move. If you think farmers don't know how to have fun, just look for yourself. To my fellow farmers out there, feel free to join in! If nothing else it will make you laugh and brighten your day.
First off I'm sorry you have to witness this, but I can't turn down a challenge even if I am a very white, tall, and uncoordinated farm boy from Texas. . So here's my way of shaking it off for the #DairyDanceOff. A special thanks to my boys @turnpiketroubadours for taking me down to Bossier City to make all this possible for your entertainment. • • #Dairy #DairyFarm #DairyLife #DairyGood #Dairy365 #Cows #MilkCows #DairyCows #Holsteins #Dancing #Farmboy #Farmer #Texas #TexasAg #TexasDairy
Do you know an Irish dairy farmer willling to take on the challenge?
We got this!
