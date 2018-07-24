Video: You can buy this fortress island off the coast of Wales for £400,000

Do you dream of living on your very own island? Well, you might actually be able to afford this one.

An island off the coast of Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, has just gone on the market for £400,000. And it’s not just any old island, it’s a fortress built as a defence against French invasion in the early 1850s – and now a grade II listed building.

When it was in use, Stack Rock Fort was manned by 150 people, and although it’s derelict now, the sales agent Purplebricks says it has “unbelievable scope for development”.

It’s made up of three floors with spiral staircases and 360-degree views of Milford Haven Waterway. Just imagine the kind of amazing fort house you could develop…

- Press Association