VIDEO: Watch schoolboy Jack's dream come true as he gets to present the RTÉ weather forecast

By Kyle Lehane

Schoolboy Jack, from Cartaglen National School in County Kerry, won a competition to present the forecast.

His thick Kerry accent shines throughout, with him proving to be a natural in front of the camera.

Presenting the weather for us today is Jack from Scartaglen National School in County Kerry. He won our weather competition. He told us his favourite season is Summer. pic.twitter.com/rCP7ZLzriH — RTÉ news2day (@news2dayRTE) June 7, 2018

Jack's favourite season is summer and he seems delighted with the sunshine expected.

Who knows, we might be getting our weather from Jack in a few years.