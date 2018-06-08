VIDEO: Watch Kerry schoolboy's dream come true as he gets to present the RTÉ weather forecast

By Kyle Lehane

Schoolboy Jack, from Cartaglen National School in County Kerry, won a competition to present the forecast.

His thick Kerry accent shines throughout, with him proving to be a natural in front of the camera.

Jack's favourite season is summer and he seems delighted with the sunshine expected.

Who knows, we might be getting our weather from Jack in a few years.
