VIDEO: This Mr Price store in Mayo got into a spot of 'botter' over the weekend

A Mr Price bargain store in Mayo had an unexpected customer recently who caused a great deal of 'botter' for staff.

A bargain-hunting otter visited the chain’s Swinford store in Co. Mayo, leaving members of staff doing a double take.

However, staff didn’t turn the ‘otter’ cheek and instead quickly reacted in an effort to return the unexpected visitor to safety as soon as possible.

Now we know everyone loves a great deal but who knew otters thought the same?

Cathy Nolan, store manager at the Swinford store explained after numerous calls to vets and pest control one expert came to save the day.

" Mayo SPCA gave me the number of a wildlife expert who drove all the way from Newport to help our staff catch it," revealed Cathy.

“The expert, who runs a wildlife charity has since got back to us to let us know the otter has a chest infection and a temperature and was also close to starvation, she is now nursing him back to health with all her other animals," added Cathy.

The store even put together a selection of treats and accessories from their pet aisle to send to the charity as a thank you for all their help.

If this is the otter community's reaction when they heard about Mr Price how will the wider animal world cope when they learn about Penneys?

