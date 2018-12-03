VIDEO: This Mayo school teacher's rap is just tea-rrific

Tea - we're obsessed with it.

Ireland is a nation full of Mrs Doyle's, we just can't get enough of the stuff.

Whether it's relaxing after a long day or catching up with friends, a cup of tea is the perfect companion through it all.

One school teacher in Mayo is spilling the tea on the nation's obsession in the best way he knows how - rapping.

Mick Duffy is the rap maestro behind this quali-tea tune.

Mick has always been obsessed with rap, Tupac Shakur was a hero of his growing up - not something you'd expect from a primary school teacher from Ballina, County Mayo.

He wanted to make a song that he felt captured people's obsession with having a golden brew.

"Everyone drinks it. No matter what the time or occasion is - we drink the stuff in boatloads," said Mick,

However, Mayo's answer to Slim Shady has a shocking secret.

'I don't even drink the stuff myself," revealed Mick.

Paying a special visit to the Sonas Riverview nursing home, Mick (or as we like to call him Pusha Tea) admitted that it was the students who were the stars of the video, not his rapping skills.

"It was really heartwarming to see the more shy kids come alive in front of the camera for the video, everyone really gave it their all," said Mick.

Mick and co give it their all in the video, even wearing special tea-shirts for the occasion.

So, can we expect a career change from Ballina's answer to Stormzy? Maybe not.

"I think I'm better sticking to the books for now," Mick concluded.

Whether or not you're partial to cuppa every now and then, this video will definitely be your guil-tea pleasure for the day.

