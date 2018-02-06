Video: This London house is less than 8ft wide but will set you back an eye-watering £1m

While most of us have been too busy spending our hard-earned money on avocado toast, if you’ve been saving your pennies towards a house deposit, you might want to check out this property.

One of London’s slimmest houses – there is a catch, however: the house itself is only a trim 7ft 7in wide. It’ll still set you back a cool £1 million, though. So, considering that the average London house price is £490,718, and the UK average is £234,794, it’s probably a stretch too expensive for most would-be buyers.

But while it might be super-slim, the house isn’t actually as tiny as you’d imagine. In fact, it’s three storeys-tall and manages to comfortably fit in four bedrooms. Known somewhat unoriginally as the ‘Slim House’, it can be found in Clapham, in London’s south-west. Take a look inside…