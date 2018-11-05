VIDEO: This couple has captured Ireland's four seasons in four minutes

One couple has perfectly captured the beauty of our country in this stunning drone footage.

Gavin Sheehan, his girlfriend Emer Farrell and their dog Russell took in all the sights and sounds of what Ireland has got to offer in the last few months.

Video: Gavin Sheehan Photo & Video

From the 33C days to the -10C days, too many evenings, day trips, long weekends, late night missions to count spent getting lost in the beauty of their surroundings.

With over 40,000km driven and every single weekend from May 1 to September 8 spent experiencing the great Irish outdoors - It'll definitely take something extraordinary to beat the adventures they’ve just had.

Set against music from Limerick band, Heritage Green, this video will make even the most cynical person feel proud to call this little island of ours home.

Safe to say, after watching this video we’re already planning our next road trip.

