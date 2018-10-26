VIDEO: These Irish students Halloween-themed flash mob is just brilliant

Flashmobs - they were all the range for a couple of years but too many of them left the whole genre feeling somewhat stale.

However, these senior stage students at the Mullingar Arts Centre delivered a fresh, cool and enjoyable performance to all the overused genre trope.

Credit: Mullingar News and Views

I mean, who else could make dancing to Monster Mash and Baby Shark look cool?

The Mullingar stage schools are busy all-year-round inspiring confidence in hundreds of kids while teaching them about what is the performing arts.

Many of the kids dancing in the video are between 13-17 years old and we can't help but be impressed by their slick moves.

It definitely looks like those costumes are an Irish mammy's piece of work.

Fairplay to all those who took part.

