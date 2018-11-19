VIDEO: There’s now a documentary about Spicebags and we can't cope

Spicebags - the Irish food phenomenon that has captivated the hearts ( and bellies) of the nation.

Don’t know what a spicebag is? Where have you been?

Introducing the new 3 in 1, the spice bag is crispy chicken/chicken balls, chips, and a mystery blend of Chinese spices all shaken up in in a bag or box.

People feel so passionate about this popular takeaway food a short documentary was made.

From trying out the best spice bag in the country to asking the public if it really worth the hype, this short video gets to the truth of what’s really behind Ireland’s favourite dish.

Spicebags have gone down a treat with the Irish people, with 16.3 % choosing to split a bag with a loved one on Valentine’s Day, according to Just Eat.

Even iconic rock band, The Rolling Stones, decided to share one when they played in Croker earlier this year.

We’ve decided once and for all what the Irish word for spicebag is.

Looks like there's no word in Irish for spicebag yet. That won't do. What should it be? — The Irish For 🦊❄ (@theirishfor) August 1, 2016

Looks like the spicebag is as Irish as a bag of spuds and begrudgery.

