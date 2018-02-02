Video: The UAE is home to the longest zip line in the world, and it’s not for the faint-hearted

Thought you were a badass if you’d braved the longest zip line in the world in Puerto Rico? Well, now you’re going to have to make another trip if you want to retain your title as ultimate thrill seeker – a new zip line in the United Arab Emirates has knocked “El Monstruo” off the top spot.

The zip line in Ras al-Khaimah has been certified as the longest in the world by Guinness World Records, coming in at a terrifying 2.83 kilometres.

(Kamran Jebreili/AP)

If you want to brave this challenge, just make sure you don’t have a fear of heights. The Jebel Jais Flight takes you atop the country’s largest mountain peak, and launches you from 1,680 metres above sea level.

While most zip lines are over in the blink of an eye, you’ll sail through the air for nearly three minutes on this one, giving you ample time to drink in the views of the rocky terrain.