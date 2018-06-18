VIDEO: School receptionist celebrates summer holidays with song on school's PA system

Both teachers and staff share the relief of having made it through another school year and for school receptionist Regina Ballard music was the only way she could express her joy.

Ballard, a school receptionist for a North Carolina school, sang the appropriate Etta James song, At Last, in a move to wish students and staff well over their summer holidays over the school’s PA system.

Ballard knocks it out of the park and even alters the song to fit the occasion.