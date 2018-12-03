VIDEO: One4all grants wish to treat Cork granny to a special Christmas dinner

To celebrate the season of goodwill, One4all, with the help of Christmas Wishes ambassador, Simon Delaney, will be granting Christmas wishes throughout December, starting with Vivienne Foley and her mother-in-law Nancy Foley.

Vivienne asked One4all to help treat her beloved mother-in-law to a beautiful Christmas dinner, cooked especially for her.

85-year-old Nancy from Cork loves nothing more than treating her family to weekly roast dinners, along with having cooked a Christmas feast for the last 60 years.

Her family decided that it was time someone treated Nancy to a Christmas dinner she'd never forget.

Despite suffering from arthritis, Nancy always manages to feed the entire family all year round with her home-cooked meals.

Vivienne wanted to thank you to her mother-in-law for everything she does for the family and wished for an extra special Christmas dinner to be cooked for her this year, to show how much she really means to them.

With help from One4all, Vivienne’s wish came true and the family was treated to a meal at the Maryborough Hotel, Co. Cork.

Nancy was completely surprised by her family's kind gesture.

Speaking of the experience, Vivienne said:

“Nancy is like a second mum to me. [She] is so special to us and really deserved a day dedicated to her, so that she could enjoy a delicious Christmas dinner without worrying about anyone else."

It's heartwarming to see that after all these years Nancy's family truly have appreciated all her delicious meals and now want to give back.

Only fitting that this selfless woman is treated like a Queen for the day.