VIDEO: One minor hurler does everything he can to block his opponent from scoring

One brave hurling minor resorted to using his bare hands to try and stop his opponent from scoring.

The courageous man in question was Ciaran McKay for Loughgiel Shamrocks, who was chasing after Dunloy's Rory Mullan at the Antrim minor hurling final last Sunday in Ballycastle.

After losing his own hurl, McKay still tried to block Mullan's shot towards the goal but ended up breaking Mullan's own hurl over his bare hands in the process.

Mark & Jerome Quinn Media

Ouch, that's gotta hurt.

Although Ciaran's brave attempt to stop Rory's puck from going over the bar was in vain, we have to applaud the young lad for giving it his all.

Dunloy just pipped Loughgiel to the finishing line in what was definitely an action-packed game, with the final scores being 1-19 to 3-12.

Safe to say the video puts it perfectly; "hurlers truly are a breed apart."

Pic: Sean Paul Mc Killop

