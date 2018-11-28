VIDEO: Offaly pub's Christmas advert gives John Lewis a run for their money

Christmas adverts - they're what signals the start of the festive season for most.

With the likes of John Lewis and Aldi killing the game many wouldn't dream of competing against them.

However, one Irish pub has produced something that's bound to give these big names a run for their money.

JJ Hough's pub in Banagher, County Offaly are the people behind the appropriately titled 'Digital DeHoughx'.

The advert follows a lonely old man in rural Offaly who comes up with a drastic plan to make people put down their smartphones and revive the art of conversation this festive season.

Swiss native and local Wolfgang Fischer, the lead character becomes increasingly frustrated with everyone's obsession with technology before eventually succumbing to it himself.

Ger Hough of JJ Hough's pub explains how the idea for the video came about.

"Myself and Cathal O'Grady were in the pub and we noticed that 20 or so customers were looking at their gadgets, the lightbulb went off and we brainstormed the idea in about 10 minutes," revealed Ger.

Everyone is obsessed with their smartphone in this advert. Pic: JJ Hough.

The film didn't cost Ger an arm and a leg to produce, only setting him back the price of two cooked chickens to feed the cast.

Reaction to the film has been huge, with the original video achieving over 50,000 views.

Ger isn't anti-smartphone but thinks we need to cut back on our usage.

"They aren't going anywhere - let your phone be a tool you use, not a tool that uses you," said Ger.

Ger hopes the ad will generate some business for the pub this festive season, while he also adds, "If there are any businesses out there that need some help [viral ad making] they can get in touch with me."

So what do you think? Has Ger's film got you reaching for the tissues?

