Video: Nutella prices slashed 70% in France - madness ensues

French shoppers have gone nuts for Nutella.

There were violent scenes in outlets of a French supermarket chain yesterday, after the hazelnut spread went on sale at a 70% discount.

Social media posts show bargain hunters screaming abuse and piling on top of each other as they tried to get as many pots as possible.

Stocks of the spread - priced at a sweet €1.40 - sold out in fifteen minutes.

- Digital Desk