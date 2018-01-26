Video: Nutella prices slashed 70% in France - madness ensues
French shoppers have gone nuts for Nutella.
There were violent scenes in outlets of a French supermarket chain yesterday, after the hazelnut spread went on sale at a 70% discount.
Social media posts show bargain hunters screaming abuse and piling on top of each other as they tried to get as many pots as possible.
Stocks of the spread - priced at a sweet €1.40 - sold out in fifteen minutes.
- Digital Desk
