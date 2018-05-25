Video: Learn how to blag your way through wine tasting with this beginner’s crash course

Most of us find it a bit awkward when it comes to tasting wine in a restaurant. We’ll sheepishly give the glass a bit of a swirl, sniff it, and murmur, “that’s fine, thanks,” without really knowing what we’re doing.

Being clued up on wine is sometimes seen as a bit pretentious, but it isn’t really that inaccessible. On National Wine Day, here are some easy steps you can follow to get a deeper understanding of what you’re drinking.

Once you have a little bit of knowledge, you’ll actually be able to enjoy that glass of red or white even more. If you’re not sure where to start, here’s wine education specialist Barbara Drew from London’s Berry Brothers & Rudd with a helping hand.

- Press Association