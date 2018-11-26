VIDEO: Kerry schoolkids perform all your fave tracks in five minutes

A group of Kerry schoolkids has hit all the right notes with their latest musical mash-up of all time classics.

Pupils ranging from second to sixth class from St Joseph's National School in Castlemaine covered some of the most popular tunes from the last few years.

Prepare for cuteness overload.

Principal Mairead Curran explained how a simple idea for the kids to sing some songs soon blew up once the kids caught word of it.

"I sat down to do a mash-up and the suggestions just kept flowing. Then the children added some in too and what resulted is five minutes of pure joy," revealed Mairead.

It didn't take the students long to get to grips with the various song changes, taking only three rehearsals before recording the video in one take.

True professionals if we do say so ourselves.

Reaction to the clip has been great but Mairead stresses that the work put in behind the scenes can't be forgotten.

"Thank you to Pete, Fergus and Pat, but thanks especially to the teachers, SNAs and pupils who just roll with whatever idea is thrown at them. This really is an amazing place to be," said Mairead.

This isn't the first time the school's musical talents have made the headlines.

The school's choir was asked to perform at the Tralee food Festival back in September and their version of Baby Shark went viral.