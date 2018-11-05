VIDEO: Kerry school students perform Stormzy’s Shut Up as Gaeilge

A group of transition year students decided to try their hands at rapping but with a very Irish twist.

The secondary school students at St Brendan's College in Killarney performed Stormzy's iconic rap song, Shut Up, as Gaeilge.

The chosen track was part of their entry for a music video competition, Ghaelfíseáin do Bhliain na Gaeilge 2018 and has left us with one question.

Who would’ve thought rapping as Gaeilge would sound this good?

Video: St Brendan's College

Fairplay to the lads, this video will definitely have you saying Dún Suas all day.

Shut Up by British Grime artist Stormzy is one of the rapper’s most successful songs to date, peaking at number eight on the UK singles chart.

The song took off after a freestyle video for the track filmed in a London car park became a viral hit in May 2015. Soon the video gained millions of views and at present, it has reached over 81 million views on Youtube.

Who knows, maybe Irish rapping will become the next big trend for 2018?

Have you got something you think we'd like?Then send it onto us via WhatsApp on 0871520145.