VIDEO: Irishman teaches African guides how to sing The Rattlin Bog on Kilimanjaro

One Irish adventurer brought the craic all the way to Africa in this brilliant video.

Local guides sang African songs to motivate Steven Curtis and his 18 fellow backpackers with Earth's Edge while they climbed Kilimanjaro.

Ending their week-long trek on October 15, Steven wanted to thank the guides for their positivity and sang a song close to many Irish people's hearts.

Video: Steven Curtis

What makes this video even better is the fact that the local guides are loving every minute of it.

“Nothing says Irish sing song like the Rattlin Bog. It was electric, [the] craic was 90.” revealed Steven.

Safe to say, no matter where the Irish go, we’re always up for a sing-song.

Now, all together….. ‘ Ho, ro, the rattlin' bog, the bog down in the valley-o….’

