VIDEO: Irishman leads Dundalk FC chant with the club's coolest fans

It looks like some of Dundalk FC's fanbase can be found a bit further south than the county Louth town.

Soccer fan Cormac Cullen couldn't help but get a group of emperor penguins rilled up ahead of the Lilywhites' match against Cork City this weekend.

What followed can only be described as pure gold.

Credit: Cormac Cullen

In the video, Cullen holds the Dundalk FC flag with pride in front of a group of emperor penguins in Antarctica.

The fact that the penguins shout back with perfect timing during the chant makes us love this video even more.

Cullen has been based in the Antartic for the last nine months working in the Australian research station as one of three electricians for the station.

From the looks of his Instagram, it seems like he's having a blast.

