VIDEO: Irishman leads Dundalk FC chant with the club's coolest fans
30/10/2018 - 15:18:00Back to Discover stories Discover Home
It looks like some of Dundalk FC's fanbase can be found a bit further south than the county Louth town.
Soccer fan Cormac Cullen couldn't help but get a group of emperor penguins rilled up ahead of the Lilywhites' match against Cork City this weekend.
What followed can only be described as pure gold.
Credit: Cormac Cullen
In the video, Cullen holds the Dundalk FC flag with pride in front of a group of emperor penguins in Antarctica.
The fact that the penguins shout back with perfect timing during the chant makes us love this video even more.
Cullen has been based in the Antartic for the last nine months working in the Australian research station as one of three electricians for the station.
From the looks of his Instagram, it seems like he's having a blast.
View this post on Instagram
A few of the crew from last weeks outing. If you sit still long enough the emporers have no problem taking a waddle up to have a closer look at you,lucky for them the days of relying on seals and penguins to survive are behind us. (Although a penguin and crisp sandwich does sound good!)😉😆 . . . . #antarctica #woolynullen #photooftheday #naturelovers #expeditions #instamood #photography #explore
Have you got something you think we'd like?
Then send it onto us via WhatsApp on 0871520145.
Join the conversation - comment here