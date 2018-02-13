Video: How to make espresso martini pancakes on PancakeTuesday

It’s tough to do better than pancakes drenched in lemon juice and scattered with sugar, or coated in Nutella, but we’re going to give it a go.

This Shrove Tuesday, step away from the golden syrup, or your slices of cheese and ham (savoury crepe lovers) and instead attempt this boozy recipe for espresso martini pancakes.

You’ll need vodka, coffee liquor and espresso – as well as some great wrist action for when it comes to the ultimate pancake flip.