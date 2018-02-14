Video: How to make a Valentine’s Day cocktail

Whether you have plans with your significant other, are braving a first date (on Valentine’s Day!? We salute you for your courage) or are just staying in away from the whole commercialised hearts and flowers debacle, a cocktail will fare you well.

We headed to the Cocktail Trading Company, Brick Lane, London, to learn the art of mixing the perfect cocktail for the most officially recognised romantic day of the year. This concoction, made with bourbon, lemon, bitters and egg white, could work any time you need a boozy, fruity pick-me-up. Enjoy.