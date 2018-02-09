Video: How to make a pizza burger for National Pizza Day
It’s National Pizza Day, so instead of ordering in your usual meat feast, or margherita classic, why not try your hand at something a bit different, namely an, erm, pizza burger…
No, not a pizza topped with beef patties, gherkins, cheese, and a sesame seed bun for good measure, but a burger packed with Italian flavours, including a herby ketchup and slices of chorizo topped with melted mozzarella and a sprinkling of Parmesan.
HelloFresh‘s Patrick Drake shows you how.
