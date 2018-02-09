Video: How to make a pizza burger for National Pizza Day

Back to Discover Home

It’s National Pizza Day, so instead of ordering in your usual meat feast, or margherita classic, why not try your hand at something a bit different, namely an, erm, pizza burger…

No, not a pizza topped with beef patties, gherkins, cheese, and a sesame seed bun for good measure, but a burger packed with Italian flavours, including a herby ketchup and slices of chorizo topped with melted mozzarella and a sprinkling of Parmesan.

HelloFresh‘s Patrick Drake shows you how.
KEYWORDS: Lifestyle, Food & Drink, Food, Pizza burger, Jan 9, UK, Food, Food and Drink, Pizza, Video, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover