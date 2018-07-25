Video: Have you been applying sunscreen wrong? Here’s how to do it properly

Do you use suncream but still find yourself ending up burnt in the sun? This video might help.

Research from Boots UK has found the back is the most difficult part of the body to reach when applying sun cream. It’s perhaps no surprise then, that the back is one of most common sites for malignant melanomas, one of the most serious forms of skin cancer.

Follow this step by step guide to help protect you and your friends’ backs this summer…

- Press Association