VIDEO: Foil, Arms and Hog predict the tabloid coverage of the England soccer team
By Kyle Lehane
Foil, Arms & Hog return with their latest sketch, where they comically depict tabloid coverage of the English soccer team ahead of the World cup.
The comedy trio show how the tabloid media think negatively when it comes to England's performance on the world stage.
Watch below as they go through countless hilarious headlines, deal with the possibility of England actually winning and try to shift media attention from the team to the fans.
