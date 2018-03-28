VIDEO: Foil, Arms and Hog get ready for the long weekend with a days of the week party

Foil, Arms and Hog are back with their latest sketch, and this time they're having a party with the days of the week.

The comedy trio are getting in the festive spirit for the long weekend, with all the days of the week invited, except Monday, of course.

Watch as they try not to mix up Tuesday from Wednesday, attempt to restrain an overexcited Thursday, and deal with a delicate Sunday.
KEYWORDS: Foil Arms and Hog, Video, Days of the Week

 

