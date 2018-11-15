VIDEO: Dublin special needs school makes public appeal to get them a playground

A special needs primary school in Dublin is appealing to members of the public to help raise enough money for a new, specialist playground for the students

Stewarts school is moving to a new building in 2019 in order to increase the capacity of students they can look after, but this move is leaving them without any playground or useable outside yard area.

The school will not be receiving any government funding for the playground so the task of €200,000 has been left to the families, teachers and special needs assistants of the 120 students.

Located in Palmerstown, Dublin, Stewarts school caters for children with a range of physical and intellectual disabilities.

Many of these kids have severe and profound disabilities, requiring specialist care and equipment.

A video appeal was chosen as the best way to showcase the wide range of students with regards to disabilities, ages, backgrounds and cultures attending the school.

READ MORE: Elton John takes centre stage as John Lewis release Christmas ad

It seems the school has chosen the approach of 'show rather than tell' and highlights the importance that every child deserves the opportunity to play, learn and grow.

The last few months the school community has been working insanely hard trying to raise funds, doing everything they can from backpacking to marathon running - already raising over €32,000 of their €200,000 goal.

Those wanting to help out the school can donate to their gofundme page.