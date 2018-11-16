VIDEO: Dublin man recreates iconic Anchorman scene

If you would ask people what their favourite comedy movie of the last 15 years is, many would throw Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy into the hat.

Anchorman follows actor Will Ferrell's title character clashing with his new female counterpart at his news anchor job, set against the backdrop of the 1970s.

During the film, Ferrell and his fellow news anchors break out into a rendition of Afternoon Delight by Starland Vocal band in one of the film’s more random and funnier scenes.

Well, one Dublin man has decided to recreate the iconic scene, but with a special twist.

Podge Henry is the star of this brilliant cover and decided to replicate the scene with four versions of himself singing the part.

“Last week when watching Anchorman I found myself singing along to Afternoon Delight (as I’m sure everyone does) and had an idea to remake it, but with a twist,” said Podge.

We have to give credit to Podge, those harmonies are on point.

Reaction to the clip has been huge, with the video quickly becoming viral and Podge receiving dozens of supportive messages.

“I love videography, music and entertainment so to be able to bring all three together and make people laugh is class.”

Check out the video below to see how Podge’s version compares to the original.

Have you got something you think we'd like?Then send it onto us via WhatsApp on 0871520145.