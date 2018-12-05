VIDEO: Donegal couple shock guests with action-packed wedding video

Wedding videos are becoming more popular nowadays, with most occasions seeming almost incomplete without one.

However, one Donegal couple wanted to make theirs stand out from the rest.

With zombies and jet skis, newlyweds Jackie and Bernard Greene really went all out in a bid to dazzle their wedding guests.

The couple was delayed getting to their wedding reception last Saturday but little did their guests know what they were really up to.

The couple's entrance video was nothing short of a high-octance action thriller.

The video follows the couple fighting off the undead, flying in a helicopter and speeding across Dungloe pier in jet ski.

Amazingly, the couple's outfits still looked spick and span.

The film was created by Re-Act Productions, the same guys who brought us the mini-spy trailer featuring Daniel O'Donnell earlier this year.

It was Jackie and Bernard who reached out to Re-Act to make something completely different.

"We wanted to blow all the other videos out of the water. We always strive to do things out of the norm so we decided to go with Zombies and guns and thankfully, Jackie and Bernard were well up for it," revealed Ciaran McCann, co-owner of the Re-Act Productions.

The video was shot over just three days and the happy couple managed to keep the video a secret until their big day arrived.

Reaction to the video has been huge, with everyone praising the video and its stars for doing something different.

"Everybody loved it and we’ve been in contact with Jackie and Bernard and they’ve been bombarded with praise for doing something so unique for their special day," said Ciaran.

Daniel O'Donnell made a cameo in the group's last video - Destination Dungloe.

We can only imagine what's next from the Re-Act lads but safe to imagine it'll be epic.