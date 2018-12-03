VIDEO: Cork's Santa Cycle delights once again

Cork City was a vision of red and white last night, all for good cause.

Now in its third year, the annual RDJ Santa Cycle took place in the city centre.

The festive bike ride was held in aid of Straight ahead, a charity which supports children who are on the HSE waiting list for life-changing operations.

Many turned out for the event as Patrick Street was filled to the brim full of festive riders, all sporting their red Santa Claus outfit.

The 7.5km cycle set off from outside Goldberg's pub, and followed a route passing Victoria road, City Centre, UCC and Mercy Hospital before heading back to Goldberg's once more.

People of all ages banded together for the cycle, with all proceeds going to help children waiting for life-changing procedures.

Seeing this many Santa's in one place has definitely got us in the festive spirit.