VIDEO: Conor McGregor’s son shows off his dad’s trademark swagger

Back to Social Media Discover Home

Conor McGregor Junior is only one-year-old and is already following in his dad’s footsteps.

In a priceless video on Conor’s partner, Dee Devlin's Instagram, showed their son driving a toy replica of one of his fathers many cars.

😎

A post shared by Dee Devlin (@deedevlin1) on

Conor Jnr. doesn't seem that bothered by the camera, keeping his eyes towards what's ahead of him , much like his famous dad.

Safe to say it's definitely a case of like father, like son.

KEYWORDS: Conor Mc Gregor, Instagram, Baby, UFC, Video

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover