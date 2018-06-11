VIDEO: Conor McGregor’s son shows off his dad’s trademark swagger
Conor McGregor Junior is only one-year-old and is already following in his dad’s footsteps.
In a priceless video on Conor’s partner, Dee Devlin's Instagram, showed their son driving a toy replica of one of his fathers many cars.
Conor Jnr. doesn't seem that bothered by the camera, keeping his eyes towards what's ahead of him , much like his famous dad.
Safe to say it's definitely a case of like father, like son.
