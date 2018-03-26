Video: Coffee lovers – you need to see this latte in an Easter egg
Combine two of your favourite things this Easter – coffee and chocolate – with an amazing creation from a coffee house in north London.
Caravan Coffee Roasters is making lattes inside Easter eggs or, if you prefer it without the milk, have an eggs-presso.
The hot coffee melts the chocolate, so your drink will have an extra chocolately kick. Plus, you get to finish the leftover Easter egg too.
