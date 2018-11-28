VIDEO: Choir helps commuters get into the festive spirit in aid of Focus Ireland

With only 27 days until Christmas, some are starting to get into the festive spirit.

Irish Rail is getting involved, helping to make your commute that bit more enjoyable, all in aid of Focus Ireland.

For the month of December, choirs will perform in some of Irish Rail's train stations around Ireland to help collect vital and much-needed funds for the homelessness charity.

Yesterday Corus choir performed in Dublin's Heuston station to help kick off festivities.

The campaign is asking for commuters to donate what they can to help in the fight against homelessness in Ireland this Christmas.

Focus Ireland's Life President Sister Stan said: “We really do depend on donations now more than ever to raise funds so our services can cope with the constantly rising demand. I am asking rail users to please give what they can afford to support our urgent Christmas appeal.”

During 2017 alone, Focus Ireland services across the country provided support to over 14,500 people.

The number of homeless families has increased by 21 per cent since September 2017, with more than one in three people in emergency accommodation being a child.

Sr Stan also spoke passionately of the terrible impact being homeless has on children as she said: “It really breaks my heart to know that some of these children have been born into homelessness. Some of them will spend their first Christmas with their family forced to live in one little room together.

Donations can also be made through the Iarnród Éireann website, with an option to make a small donation as you book your journey – as you travel you can help fight homelessness for the Focus Ireland #HomeforChristmas campaign.

You can also donate today at Focus Ireland's website or call 1850 204 205