VIDEO: Cavan barbers channel their inner Tina Turner in hilarious sing-off

Although the weather outside may not be the best that didn't dampen the mood at Jackie's Barbers in Cavan.

Staff enjoyed a sing-along to an old classic, courtesy of the Queen of Rock & Roll - Tina Turner.

One of the barber's, Jackie, decided to have a sing-off with customer Emmet, with both channeling their inner Turner.

What resulted was video gold.

Credit: Jackie's Barbers

After seeing her moves, we think it’s safe to say that Jackie has put the music legend to shame with her killer moves.

Reaction to the clip has been huge, however, one of the video's stars is a little bit embarrassed about all the attention.

"I've been well laughed at. Can’t get any worse at this stage," revealed Jackie.

Proud Mary by Tina Turner is a definite dance-floor filler, especially at weddings.

Bridesmaid Amy O'Reilly decided to show off her amazing dance moves at her friend's big day in Athlone earlier this year.

Simon Casey Music

Have you got something you think we'd like?Then send it onto us via WhatsApp on 0871520145.