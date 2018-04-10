Video captures the tense moment a dog was rescued from freezing cold water

This is the nail-biting moment a firefighter crawled across thin ice to rescue a dog stuck in a pond.

The poor pup was busy being a dog and chasing ducks when she fell through the ice and into the freezing cold body of water at Wescott Station park in Eagan, Minnesota.

She appears to have been surrounded by ice and unable to swim out.

Eagan Fire fighter crawls on thin ice to rescue dog. Luckily, dog was able to free itself and make it to shore. This is a great reminder that ice is thin and there are areas of open water despite the unusually cold spring! pic.twitter.com/eokUPhMvYr — Eagan Police (@EaganPolice) April 9, 2018

But hope came in the form of a firefighter who cautiously made his way across the ice, while reassuring the barking dog with repeated calls of “it’s okay”.

The dog’s owner can also be heard comforting his pet, saying “hey pumpkin, I know you’re scared. It’s alright.”

It seems the panicked dog was able to free herself just as the firefighter approached, even falling in himself at one point.

It was a happy ending for all involved after the pup splashed back towards the shore, and into the hands of her awaiting owner.

Here she is looking a lot safer and calmer.