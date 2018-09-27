VIDEO: Can’t live without a cup of tea? Then this might be you

A cup of tea - it’s a glorious thing beloved by many Irish households.

We can’t get enough of the drink, washing it down with every meal and occasion.

However, sometimes this love turns into an obsession and we can't even begin to function without first having a drop of the stuff.

In Foil, Arms and Hog’s latest comedy skit we see how our love for tea can quickly turn into an addiction.

From relying on it to wake us up in the mornings to having five cups before lunch, we really do drink a lot of the golden brew.

It’s all in good humour though, right?

We can only imagine what Mrs Doyle would think of the video.