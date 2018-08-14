VIDEO: A mix of all seasons for plane landing at Cork Airport

Ireland really is a country of all seasons and this video proves that Cork is a prime example of this.

Taken as a flight from London is landing in Cork Airport we see the weather taking dramatic shifts in such a short period of time.

As the Aer Lingus flight turns inland near the Old Head of Kinsale, the clear skies and sunshine give way to dark clouds and heavy rain.

Sure it wouldn't be Irish weather if it wasn't changeable.