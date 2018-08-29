VIDEO: €250k raised for three charities at Musgrave 2018 Triathlon

The 2018 Musgrave Triathlon has raised an astonishing €250,000 for three extremely worthy causes.

Over its 17 years, over €4.65m has been raised by the event which supports Irish charities and makes a huge difference in local communities.

This years event took place on Saturday, August 25 in Farran Woods in Cork with over 130 teams taking part in the challenges.

The funds will go to Breakthrough Cancer Research, AsIAm and Focus Ireland.

Over the years the sporting event has benefitted the Irish Cancer Society, Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin, Cork Penny Dinners, BUMBLEance and Pieta House.

Participants in this year’s Triathlon undertook an 800m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run in Farran Woods and the National Rowing Centre.

Managing Director of SuperValu & Centra, Martin Kelleher said: “The Musgrave Triathlon is a firm favourite for those looking to raise funds for a good cause in a fun and positive environment.

"The event attracts participants from communities all across Ireland and is an important highlight in our annual calendar.

"Every year we see an increase in the numbers of participants and are very proud of the support it provides to worthy causes."