Varadkar says British press will give Tusk 'terrible trouble' for 'hell' Brexit remark

A microphone has picked up Taoiseach Leo Varadkar giving Donald Tusk a polite warning following the European Council president's Brexit remarks.

Speaking during a press conference with Mr Varadkar in Brussels, Mr Tusk said that there is a “special place in hell” reserved for people who promoted Brexit without a plan.

As the shook hands after the press conference, Mr Varadkar can be heard telling Mr Tusk: "They'll give you terrible trouble in the British press for that".

"They'll give you terrible trouble in the British press for that": Microphones pick up what Ireland's PM said to European Council President Donald Tusk after he said there is a "special place in hell" for those who promoted Brexit without a plan https://t.co/ixSftRQYPl pic.twitter.com/OnN3XwA8D9 — ITV News (@itvnews) February 6, 2019

Mr Tusk has faced condemnation in some corners for his comment with the UK's Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom demanded an apology from Mr Tusk.

She told the BBC: "I think that what he has said is pretty unacceptable and pretty disgraceful."

Meanwhile, a senior DUP MP labelled Mr Tusk a "devilish, trident-wielding, euro maniac".

Leo Varadkar and Donald Tusk following the press conference. Picture: EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

"This devilish euro maniac is doing his best to keep the United Kingdom bound by the chains of EU bureaucracy and control," said Sammy Wilson.

"It is Tusk and his arrogant EU negotiators who have fanned the flames of fear in an attempt to try and overturn the result of the referendum.

Elsewhere, DUP leader Arlene Foster accused Mr Tusk of being "deliberately provocative" and "disrespectful".