Use this selfie scanner to find your World Cup twin

If you’ve been watching the World Cup and wondering which of the more than 700 players on show you most closely resemble, then you’re in luck – artificial intelligence has the answer.

A new tool, built by developers at Norwegian news organisation VG, uses AI and facial recognition technology to scan users’ selfies and then match it to one of the players at the tournament.

VG says it does not store any of the images uploaded to the site, which also provides a percentage match between the two faces.

Users can upload images from their computer to test out the tool, or, if they launch it on a mobile device, can use their built-in camera to take a selfie instantly and use that to discover their match.

- Press Association