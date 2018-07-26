US police departments are doing a lip sync challenge and the results are amazing

Police Departments in the US have been taking part in a lip sync challenge and the results so far are unreal.

Who could have guessed that these officers could not only walk the beat but dance to it too?

From Justin Timberlake hit Can't Stop The Feeling to Destiny's Child's Independent Women, the police men and women have served up some epic lip syncs.

Taking part in the challenge is a way to promote positive images of the police force, helps them to engage with their local community and gives the officers a morale boost.

The most popular challenge to date comes from the Norfolk Police Department who managed an incredibly impressive one-take performance of Uptown Funk.

The Norfolk officers have since become local celebrities with fans sending them cheesecake and even actress Sharon Stone giving them a shoutout on Twitter.

Check out some of our favourite videos so far.

Seattle PD went all out and recruited people from across the city

San Francisco went for a mash-up of Journey, Pharrell and JT

These officers from San Antonio let us know that they are definitely Independent Women

Dakota weren't sure they could step to challengers Apple Valley but we think they did pretty well

Flower Mound PD were feeling themselves as they took on Meghan Trainor's Me Too

Charlie's Angels and Taylor Swift proved a match made in heaven in Fargo