US magazine calls Nickie Quaid's save against Cork the 'sports highlight of the weekend'

You know a moment in a game of hurling is impressive when it makes waves in the US.

Nickie Quaid's save for Limerick against Cork's Seamus Harnedy was an unbelievable moment in an unbelievable game.

The 'sports highlight of the weekend'. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Limerick beat Cork in extra time to reach their first All-Ireland final in 11 years, in no small part thanks to Quaid's save.

With the sides level and the clock running down, Quaid's save kept the Treaty County alive in the semi-final.

Quaid has rightly received plenty of praise but not many would have expected it to come from the US.

US magazine Sports Illustrated published an article today calling the stop 'sports highlight of the weekend'.

SI's Don Gartland writes that he reckons the magazine's audience may not be too familiar with hurling but "you can’t really call yourself a sports fan if you don’t appreciate this play."

High praise indeed. We're sure Quaid will be hoping to continue his, and Limerick's, fine form on August 19.

Check out this unbelievable save by Nickie Quaid! pic.twitter.com/Y3deg0CM18 — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 29, 2018

