Update: Red panda missing from Belfast Zoo has been found
Update: A red panda that went missing from Belfast Zoo on Sunday has been found.
The zoo has said that the mischievous animal has been located and is being returned to its home.
They thanked everyone who helped in the search.
Earlier: A red panda has gone missing from Belfast Zoo, police said.
Officers in the Northern Ireland capital said the animal went missing on Sunday and was “believed to be currently taking in the sights of beautiful Glengormley”.
The red panda is not aggressive but may become defensive when cornered, and police are asking people not to approach or attempt to capture the animal.
Police said: “Our curious friend has not yet learned the green cross code, so if motorists could also be vigilant!”
Two panda cubs were born at the zoo in June last year but only started to venture outside towards the end of 2018.
According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the red panda is facing a very high risk of extinction.
- Press Association
