Update on Ireland's tallest snowman

Update: Hundreds of snowmen popped up in parks and back gardens today as the nation made the most of the heavy snowfall from the Beast from the East.

This morning, an 8 foot tall ice-man appeared in Glenagare, County Cork, which was presumed to be the tallest snowman in Ireland.

That title didn’t stand for long though, even after he was raised to bigger heights of 11 feet, and gained a snowdog for company.

People across the country then took to the challenge of building Ireland’s tallest snowman, with some brilliant results. This lanky fellow was sent in by Tadgh O’Driscoll, and stands at 10 foot 2 inches in Cork.

They say it takes a village, and there was a huge group effort in creating this statuesque snowman in Carrigtwohill, County Cork.

It was all hands on deck to help with building this tall snowman today. Photo: Carmel Warren.

There were patriotic scenes in Midleton, County Cork, with this 8 foot 2 inches tall Ireland supporter towering above Lisa Curtin, after her dad worked to try and produce the biggest snowman in the area.

It was a family affair of a different kind in Midleton again, as this 10 foot 2 inch dapper looking snowman, created by the local firemen and children, was joined by his wife and dog.

Two happy looking trios. Photo sent in by Tomasz Piontkowski on Facebook.

In Navan, County Meath, Gary Byrne and his family took to ladders to try and get their snowman to reach peak heights, and they weren’t too far off with this chap who stands at 10 foot 8 inches.

A special mention has to go to the O’Callaghans in Carrigaline, County Cork, who made the most of this lousy Smarch weather and constructed this creative Simpson’s inspired snowwoman.

All it takes is a bit of snow for Springfield to come to Carrigaline. Photo: Deirdre O’Callaghan

However, at the end of day 2 of the Beast from the East, the one to beat is this new County Sligo native, standing at a lofty 14 feet in Ballinafad.

Every bit of snow went into this mammoth creation. Photo: Philip Craig.

As another night of blizzard conditions lie ahead, will this record be beaten tomorrow?

10am: Snowmen appeared around the country yesterday as the nation made the most of the heavy snowfall from the Beast from the East.

However, surely none could compare on the sheer height of this 8 foot giant in Glenagare, County Cork?

For context, here he is in relation to a conservatory.

Jean O'Gorman, who sent in the pictures on Facebook, said that the freezing conditions didn't affect the community spirit as neighbours and friends came together to create their new temporary resident.

The newest resident of Glenagare, County Cork, made yesterday. Photos: Jean O'Gorman.

While the Guinness World Record for tallest snowman remains intact at 122 foot tall, this was a brilliant effort. Judging by the predicted level of snow due to fall today, this guy in Cork may not be done growing yet.