Unimpressed reporter sent to cover fake traffic jam ‘practice run’ for Brexit

Seasoned reporter Tom Peck has voiced his frustration at being sent to cover a fake traffic jam - part of the UK’s contingency planning for a no-deal Brexit - through a series of tweets.

Nearly 100 lorries arrived at Manston Airport in Kent, England to line up along the runway before driving towards Dover as part of a test by the UK government for the UK’s border disruption.

In his 10 years reporting for the UK Independent, Peck wrote: “I’ve been taught literally how to ride a bike by an Olympic cycling coach. I’ve entered my dog in Crufts. I’ve trained as a Wimbledon ball boy. I’ve never been on an assignment anywhere near as stupid as this.”

The trial, called Operation Brock, is testing out the site as a mass HGV holding bay to ease congestion on roads to Channel ports.

Writing from the scene, unimpressed Peck said: “This really is where a hundred lorries are gathering voluntarily to stage a fake traffic jam all the way to Dover to show the EU we are ready for no deal.

“The clock strikes 8. The moment this demented pantomime was meant to set off for Dover, to stress test British greatness. It is still stationary.”

“These lorries, which are here for no reason, and are not being checked for anything, are now ten minutes late in setting off.”

Peck ended his twitter rant with a picture of the McDonalds where he was ‘copying and pasting’ his tweets to form his Monday column.