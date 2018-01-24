Unemployed Irishman sells car to fund advertising campaign in attempt to secure dream job

Irishman Scott Overend is not letting his current unemployment dampen his dreams to become a copywriter for an advertising agency, writes Breda Graham.

Instead, he has turned what is for some a difficult and daunting time into something positive.

Scott has proved his creative side by taking a different approach to job hunting in his preferred industry.

After graduating from a post-graduate in psychology, Scott found himself out of work and decided to start a website with his extra time.

Scott decided that he would take matters into his own hands and would no longer allow a company to decide his fate.

Scott has since launched a self-advertising campaign in which he self-directed a video showcasing the most over-the-top advertising campaign he would have created, hypothetically, if he had sold his Peugeot 206 to fund it.

Scott narrates the video as himself and describes what he would do if he was to “self-direct the direction” of his own self.

The video opens with Scott’s narration.

“Direction. I had none. But what if I created my own ad campaign to prove myself to the best marketing companies and became self-directed.”

The video continues to describe how Scott would go about reaching his employment dreams, saying he would “write the scrolls” of his own destiny.

Despite the over-the-top nature of the campaign, Scott has been unemployed for four months and may have sold his car to fund the campaign in an attempt to reach his dream of working in advertising in London.

“It’s a campaign I could have done. It’s not like I’m that desperate or anything,” he says at the end of the video.

Scott is asking people to support his hypothetical non-campaign by watching the video and visiting his website or by following him on the campaign instagram page.