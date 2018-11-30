Uncle surprises 'petrol head' niece with special Birthday message

Is this the best uncle ever? A Co Meath uncle, who discovered his niece was a 'petrol-head' went out of his way to get top TV car enthusiasts to help him with a special birthday surprise.

Donal Norton with Mike Brewer.

Donal Norton from Navan enlisted the aid of Wheeler Dealers presenters Mike Brewer and Ant Anstead to make a short video for his niece's ninth birthday.

Car enthusiast Mike and internationally renowned car designer Ant work together to give new life to run-down classic automobiles in order to resell at a profit.

Young Ellen Markey-McGoona got the shock of her life when watching with Donal, what she thought was a new episode of the show, when up pops her uncle on the screen beside Mike.

In the video, Donal who didn't realise he passed all his passion for cars onto his niece said he had to do something when he found out just how much she loved the show.

In the video he says: "Up until a few days ago, I didn't realise that my niece was a huge petrol head - I know, it's my fault.

"I also didn't know that on her iPad, she watched Wheeler Dealers all the time. She knew all about the programme, she knew all about the presenters.

I won't say which is her favourite presenter but I decided that I'd arrange a little surprise.

While watching the video on the kitchen table, Ellen's eyes open with surprise when Mike and Ant come into focus and wish her a huge Happy Birthday, telling her to come along to a car show the next time.

Mike even gives uncle Donal a big kiss to pass on to her.

"She was so shocked. I'm so glad I did it as I don't think I could have got her a better present," he said

While she was in my house, I would have the show on and she would watch it but I never thought she loved it that much.

Donal who is no stranger to restoring old cars himself thanked the presenters for their generous help in giving Ellen her the biggest birthday surprise to date.