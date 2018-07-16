Unbelievable Jeff! Lucky punter correctly guesses World Cup final scoreboard

One Paddy Power customer is €10,000 richer today after successfully predicting France v Croatia ’s half-time and full-time scores in the World Cup final.

The lucky punter placed €20 on the original bet and their chances of predicting correctly was a staggering 500/1.

One spokesperson for Paddy Power said;

“It was an exciting match to say the least, but this guy must have been roaring so loud that Kylian Mbappé heard him all the way from Russia! I’m sure he had no trouble recruiting some mates to help carry the cash home,”

Looks like this guy had a better World Cup than most football fans.